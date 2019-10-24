Kintavar Exploration (CVE:KTR) Trading Down 7.1%

Kintavar Exploration Inc (CVE:KTR)’s share price was down 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 31,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 54,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a current ratio of 33.58, a quick ratio of 24.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 million and a PE ratio of -2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17.

About Kintavar Exploration (CVE:KTR)

Kintavar Exploration Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of precious and base metals. It primarily holds interests in the Anik property covering an area of 145 claims totaling 8,116 hectares located in the towns of Chapais and Chibougamau; Riviere Ã l'aigle project consisting of 161 claims totaling 9 026.07 hectares situated in the Chapais-Chibougamau region; and Mitchi property comprising 362 claims covering an area of 210 square kilometers located in the Grenville province in Quebec.

