Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.51 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Kimco Realty updated its FY19 guidance to $1.46-1.47 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KIM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.16. 3,824,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,354. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $21.48.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

In other news, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $100,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,550.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

