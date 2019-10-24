Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.15

Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.15 and last traded at $81.15, with a volume of 9773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.65 and a 200 day moving average of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $215.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.99 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRC. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at $214,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.8% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 172.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

