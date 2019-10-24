KickCoin (KICK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $62,317.00

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. KickCoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exmo, HitBTC and Bibox. During the last seven days, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00226575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.15 or 0.01442840 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000812 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00036786 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00093492 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KickCoin Profile

KickCoin launched on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com . The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Gate.io, CoinBene, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Mercatox, Bibox, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

