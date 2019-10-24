KeyCorp Boosts Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $95.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ES. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America set a $78.00 price target on Eversource Energy and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.45.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.06 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $61.57 and a one year high of $86.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.20.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $641,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $99,990.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 478.9% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 614.3% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.