Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KDP. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.68. 29,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,671. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.06.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 8.82%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $165,540.00. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 1,369,863 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,958,904.09. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,462,590 shares of company stock worth $4,227,685 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

