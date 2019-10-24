Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Position Raised by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 12.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,523,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,920,000 after buying an additional 623,700 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.3% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,943,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,307,000 after buying an additional 48,795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 9.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,015,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,557,000 after buying an additional 262,198 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 17.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,989,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,600,000 after buying an additional 290,750 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 31.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,978,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,970,000 after buying an additional 472,686 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $6,322,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,665,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 52.66%.

K has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.