Keller Group (LON:KLR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $642.64

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $642.64 and traded as high as $537.00. Keller Group shares last traded at $521.00, with a volume of 27,138 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Keller Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Keller Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $376.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 594.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 641.74.

In related news, insider Venu Raju bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 570 ($7.45) per share, with a total value of £114,000 ($148,961.19).

About Keller Group (LON:KLR)

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.