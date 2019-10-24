KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

KB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:KB traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 129,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,665. KB Financial Group has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1,782.84, a quick ratio of 1,782.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 195,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

