Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

KPTI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

KPTI opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.42. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 2,138.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 20,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $18,859,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,310,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 101.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 80.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 805,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 359,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 372.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 66,603 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases.

Karyopharm's SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

