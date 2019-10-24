Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.59, approximately 398,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 249,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

KALA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $125.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.50.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 283,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,237,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 248,287 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 542.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 118,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 163.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 89,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 55,410 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 44,899 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.