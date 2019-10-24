JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.04% from the stock’s previous close.

TEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TE Connectivity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.06.

TEL stock opened at $93.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.26. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $97.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.94%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 38,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $3,469,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,657.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $445,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,737,285. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 220.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 102.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 396.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

