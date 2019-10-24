John Poyhonen Buys 11,105 Shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) insider John Poyhonen purchased 11,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.62 per share, for a total transaction of $251,195.10.

John Poyhonen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, John Poyhonen purchased 5,143 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $90,002.50.

HRTX opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.42. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $31.81.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.89% and a negative net margin of 172.07%. The business had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 60.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,425,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,274,000 after acquiring an additional 535,821 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 178.5% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 702,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,473,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,101,000 after acquiring an additional 439,044 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $7,436,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $7,169,000.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

