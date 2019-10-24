John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.96 and last traded at $23.04, 885 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 69,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI)
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
