John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.96 and last traded at $23.04, 885 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 69,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 181.8% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 16.6% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 32.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 51,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the period.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

