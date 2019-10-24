John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 19.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 6,651.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 3.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period.

HPF traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $22.52. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,467. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70. John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%.

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

