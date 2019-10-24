JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. JMP Group had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $21.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million.

Shares of JMP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,645. JMP Group has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JMP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of JMP Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised JMP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

