Jentner Corp Acquires 210 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Jentner Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.3% of Jentner Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Jentner Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLYG. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 38,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7,278.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.48. 7,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,311. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.09. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.57 and a 12 month high of $62.94.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1684 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.