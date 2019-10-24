Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on BHP Group Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for BHP Group in a report issued on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BHP. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from $2,150.00 to $2,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from $1,800.00 to $1,720.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,453.00.

NYSE:BHP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.79. 733,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,129. BHP Group has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.63. The company has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 349.8% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,276,459 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,633,000 after purchasing an additional 992,659 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,458,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 587,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,125,000 after buying an additional 314,430 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,166,822 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $416,464,000 after buying an additional 265,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.25%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

