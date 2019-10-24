Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 297 ($3.88) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 690 ($9.02) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 468.38 ($6.12).

LON:MTRO traded up GBX 22.20 ($0.29) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 215.80 ($2.82). The company had a trading volume of 7,672,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,330. The firm has a market cap of $349.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 231.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 485.48. Metro Bank has a twelve month low of GBX 155.20 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,596 ($33.92).

In other Metro Bank news, insider Vernon W. Hill acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £275,000 ($359,336.21). Also, insider Craig Donaldson acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 384 ($5.02) per share, for a total transaction of £49,536 ($64,727.56).

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

