JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) were down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.59 and last traded at $14.63, approximately 17,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 166,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JBSAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JBS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JBS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 123.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49.

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

