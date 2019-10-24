James Kitchener Gowans Buys 4,300 Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc (TSE:TMQ) Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc (TSE:TMQ) Director James Kitchener Gowans acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,229.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,200 shares in the company, valued at C$109,909.80.

Trilogy Metals stock opened at C$2.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.99. The company has a market cap of $299.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69. Trilogy Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$2.00 and a 12 month high of C$4.10.

TMQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cormark cut their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

