Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JACK. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush raised Jack in the Box from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.55.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $83.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,722. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.28. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $70.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark H. Blankenship sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,633. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $1,291,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,611,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,820 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 6,483.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Jack in the Box by 3,727.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Jack in the Box by 61.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.