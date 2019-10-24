Iungo Reaches One Day Volume of $338.00 (ING)

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Iungo has a market capitalization of $71,770.00 and approximately $338.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Iungo has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. One Iungo token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00042591 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $458.95 or 0.06159881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000426 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000274 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00044769 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Iungo

Iungo is a token. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Iungo’s official website is iungo.network . The official message board for Iungo is medium.com/@iungo

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iungo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iungo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

