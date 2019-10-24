ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Buys £10,987.44 in Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV) insider Salman Amin acquired 8,079 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £10,987.44 ($14,357.04).

On Wednesday, September 18th, Salman Amin acquired 12,800 shares of ITV stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,906.83).

ITV stock opened at GBX 137.70 ($1.80) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.11. ITV plc has a one year low of GBX 102.65 ($1.34) and a one year high of GBX 161.30 ($2.11). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 12.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 126.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 118.63.

A number of research firms have commented on ITV. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 141.17 ($1.84).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

