Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.16% of Itron worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,201,000 after acquiring an additional 478,329 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 571.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 370,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,203,000 after acquiring an additional 315,640 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,288,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,577,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 388,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,298,000 after acquiring an additional 182,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

In other Itron news, CEO Philip Mezey sold 31,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $2,287,690.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,708.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,667 shares of company stock worth $5,585,025. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITRI. Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

ITRI stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $77.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,095. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.17 and its 200 day moving average is $63.23. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.39. Itron had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $635.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Itron’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.