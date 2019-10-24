iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Lifted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,729,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,708,000 after buying an additional 148,567 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,408,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,630,000 after buying an additional 162,241 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,769,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,098,000 after buying an additional 92,898 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,473,000 after buying an additional 862,369 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,236,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,224,000 after buying an additional 18,979 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.31. The stock had a trading volume of 19,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,469. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.31. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.72 and a fifty-two week high of $122.04.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.7159 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

