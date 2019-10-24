iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Raised by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,347,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $118,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.37. 18,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,578. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.64. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.49 and a 1-year high of $185.23.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6213 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

