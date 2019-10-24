iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Bought by Financial Advantage Inc.

Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $10,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 41.1% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the third quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of BATS IGV traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.12. 525,752 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.06.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

