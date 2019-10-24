iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $50.97 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $53.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.