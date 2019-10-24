iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 59,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 71,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 514.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 262,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after buying an additional 219,915 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,423,951 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.86. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.