Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) will report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.13). Iridium Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.92 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

IRDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays set a $30.50 price objective on Iridium Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BWS Financial set a $33.00 price objective on Iridium Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 31.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,816,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,764 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 118.2% during the second quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 869,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after buying an additional 471,250 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 24.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 48.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRDM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,332. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.29 and a beta of 2.07. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

