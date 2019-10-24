IoTeX (IOTX) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Exchanges

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 24th. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $17.84 million and $1.54 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bgogo, Coineal and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00042618 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $467.71 or 0.06233081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000421 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000266 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00047697 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000053 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,330,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Binance, Bilaxy, Coineal, Gate.io, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

