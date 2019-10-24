IONChain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $94,631.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last week, IONChain has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $972,180.00 and $94,631.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IONChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00223870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.83 or 0.01286297 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036366 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00091611 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.