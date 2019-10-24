Investors Research Corp Raises Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 104.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG opened at $123.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $86.74 and a one year high of $125.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $4,295,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares in the company, valued at $13,073,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 451,354 shares of company stock valued at $53,518,874 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.