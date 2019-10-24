Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,673 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,625% compared to the average daily volume of 155 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 546,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 52,460 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,570,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accelerate Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of AXDX stock opened at $17.82 on Thursday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 19.99 and a quick ratio of 18.89. The company has a market cap of $959.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.75.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,293.91% and a negative return on equity of 170.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

