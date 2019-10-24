Investors Purchase High Volume of Yext Call Options (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,237 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,056% compared to the average volume of 107 call options.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Yext has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $23.32. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Yext had a negative net margin of 33.57% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. The firm had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yext from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price target on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price target on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 price target on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

In other Yext news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 78,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $1,187,728.00. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $463,200.00. Insiders sold 745,918 shares of company stock worth $15,369,208 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,769,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, black and white Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

