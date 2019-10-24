Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.37 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 17.85%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

NASDAQ ISBC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.54. 4,074,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,720. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $12.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

In other Investors Bancorp news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 35,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $393,264.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

