InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Major Shareholder Acquires $17,394.00 in Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $17,394.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 15,624 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $104,055.84.

On Monday, October 21st, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,715 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $11,421.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,959. The firm has a market cap of $88.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 42.28%. Research analysts expect that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.15% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

