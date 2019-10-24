Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Golden State Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.8% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 285.5% during the first quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 231,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,555,000 after purchasing an additional 171,300 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 7,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 16,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.05. 468,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,696,874. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $143.46 and a 1 year high of $195.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.25.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

