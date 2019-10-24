Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.85, but opened at $17.28. Invesco shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 3,419,943 shares traded.

The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 price target on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Invesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Invesco by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 577,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,491,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco by 3.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 42,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco by 67.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 23,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco by 1,290.3% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

