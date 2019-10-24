Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.85, but opened at $17.28. Invesco shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 3,419,943 shares traded.
The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.
Several analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 price target on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Invesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.45.
The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81.
About Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
