Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 price objective on Invesco and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Invesco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on Invesco and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.45.

Shares of IVZ opened at $17.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54. Invesco has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $22.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Invesco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Invesco by 142.9% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco by 333.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

