Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 63.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94,773 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 598,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 129,182 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 36,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 69,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 120,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo bought 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $387,660.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 264,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,634.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo bought 48,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $532,884.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

STRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Sterling Construction from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $440.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $16.99.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $264.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.