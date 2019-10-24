Invesco (IVZ) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) in the last few weeks:

10/22/2019 – Invesco was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating.

10/21/2019 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2019 – Invesco had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

10/9/2019 – Invesco had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2019 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2019 – Invesco is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Invesco was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/23/2019 – Invesco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Invesco have underperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Solid assets under management (AUM) growth and increasing global presence will aid the company’s financials in the upcoming period. Its efforts to capitalize on investors’ demand for passive and alternative investment strategies will fuel growth. Also, synergies from acquisitions will continue to support profitability. However, elevated expenses (compensation, marketing and acquisition-related costs) will likely hurt bottom-line growth to some extent. The use of high levels of debt might be a hurdle for the company in procuring additional finance. The presence of various intangible assets on its balance sheet is a concern.”

9/12/2019 – Invesco was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.90. 399,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,914,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $22.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco by 7.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 18.8% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

