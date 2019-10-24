Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Purchased by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 937,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 2.36% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,172.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 840,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,454,000 after buying an additional 814,662 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,629,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 996,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,958,000 after buying an additional 76,796 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,111,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,817,000 after buying an additional 50,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $839,000.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PHB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.01. 1,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,710. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $19.18.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.