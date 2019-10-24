Invesco Emerging Markets Revenue ETF (BATS:REEM) Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco Emerging Markets Revenue ETF (BATS:REEM) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.18 and last traded at $24.18, 117 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.299 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Revenue ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Revenue ETF (BATS:REEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000.

