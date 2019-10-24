Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,289,345 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 237% from the previous session’s volume of 678,410 shares.The stock last traded at $26.63 and had previously closed at $26.57.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cabana LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 9,003.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 1,437,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,056,000 after buying an additional 1,421,924 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 150,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 46,452 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

