Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intrexon from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intrexon in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

XON stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $836.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.35. Intrexon has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.62 million. Intrexon had a negative net margin of 368.47% and a negative return on equity of 31.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intrexon will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XON. Third Security LLC raised its stake in Intrexon by 10.0% during the second quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 74,553,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,078,000 after buying an additional 6,762,077 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intrexon by 33.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,672,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,109,000 after buying an additional 1,686,028 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Intrexon by 138.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,704,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,077 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Intrexon by 133.9% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,704,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,194 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intrexon by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,357,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,355,000 after purchasing an additional 932,636 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrexon Company Profile

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

