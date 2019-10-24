International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IP. FMR LLC increased its position in International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.5% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 972,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,112,000 after purchasing an additional 42,080 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 27.3% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 21,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 81.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $50.00 target price on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $1,909,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,195.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,012,139.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,083.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

