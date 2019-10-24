International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of IBOC stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,022. International Bancshares has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.33.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 32.82%.

In related news, Director Roberto R. Resendez bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 241.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 459.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the second quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

