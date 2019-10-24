Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 329.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in Intel by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at $23,146,859.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $31,107.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,541 shares of company stock worth $2,135,306. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.36. 781,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,146,050. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.79.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

